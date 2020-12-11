Employee killed in accident at Urbana plant

URBANA, Ohio (WDTN) – Urbana Police and Occupational Health and Safety (OSHA) are investigating after an employee was killed at an Urbana plant Thursday.

The death happened at the Rittal Industrial Plant at 801 Lewis B. Moore Drive around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Urbana Police said Friday OSHA was handling the worksite investigation as the victim was employee of Rittal at the time of the accident.

The unidentified employee was taken to Urbana Mercy Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is not known what happened in the fatal incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.