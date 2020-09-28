Employee assaulted in Dayton Dollar General robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-26 Dayton Dollar General Robbery

An employee was assaulted during a robbery just before 10 a.m. Monday, Spet. 26, 2020 at the Dollar General in the 400 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee was assaulted during a robbery at a Dayton Dollar General store Monday morning.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. Monday at the Dollar General in the 400 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a man wearing all black attempted to take several items from the store. A worker confronted the man and the suspect assaulted that worker being fleeing the scene on foot.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS