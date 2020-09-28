Employee assaulted in Dayton Dollar General robbery

An employee was assaulted during a robbery just before 10 a.m. Monday, Spet. 26, 2020 at the Dollar General in the 400 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An employee was assaulted during a robbery at a Dayton Dollar General store Monday morning.

The robbery happened just before 10 a.m. Monday at the Dollar General in the 400 block of Salem Avenue in Dayton.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS a man wearing all black attempted to take several items from the store. A worker confronted the man and the suspect assaulted that worker being fleeing the scene on foot.

