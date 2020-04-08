Closings
Emerson Technologies donates 2,800 masks

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emerson Technologies donated 2,800 masks to the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association this week.

The company collected PPE from several of its locations in order to make the bulk donation.

If you have any PPE to donate, you can drop off unopened and unused supplies like masks, gloves, gowns, and masks at St. Vincent de Paul on Edwin C Moses Boulevard.

