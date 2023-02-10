DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Emergency SNAP benefits are ending in March, and Miami Valley organizations are doing their part to help those about to lose them.

Local resources are helping to fight against food insecurity, including several Dayton Metro Library branches that serve as Pantry Partners for the Dayton Foodbank.

There will be specific days during the week when low-income families can go to these libraries and receive an emergency box of food for the entire household.

You must be at least 18 years old to receive the emergency box of food, according to a release.

For a complete schedule of days and times the Pantry Partner locations are open, click here.