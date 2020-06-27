Emergency rooms prepared for influx of fireworks-related injuries as firework use skyrockets

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency rooms in the Miami Valley are gearing up to see more firework-related injuries than usual, due to the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine period.

“I fear this year [accidents] may be more commonly seen because a lot of the public fireworks displays have been canceled due to social distancing,” said Dr. Randy Marriott, medical director of Premier Health EMS Center of Excellence. “People may resort to setting off fireworks for themselves and having smaller displays in their backyards.”

Dr. Marriott says that eye, hand, and burn injuries are most common during this holiday. He has several safety reminders for area residents.

If you’re using approved products like novelty fireworks, Dr. Marriott recommends the use of eye protection because an eye injury can be permanent. He also says these products like snakes and sparklers must be handled with caution

“Do not attempt to set [fireworks] off while handling them. People like to ignite them and then throw them. That’s a recipe for disaster and it keeps our hand surgeons in business,” he said.

Dr. Marriott also says fireworks should not be handled by children, and even some adults some refrain from using them if they’ve been indulging in certain activities.

“Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Please do not be giving a home [fireworks] display after having consumed a large amount of alcohol.”

Commercial and consumer fireworks are both dangerous and illegal in Ohio. That doesn’t mean you should take matters into your own hands and attempt to make your own fireworks.

“That has happened and resulted and very serious injuries in the past,” warned Dr. Marriott.

While these tips might seem like common knowledge, he says they’ve already seen at least one burn related injury in the ER this year.

“We expect that to increase over the next few weeks.”