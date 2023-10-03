FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — If you are near Wright Patterson Medical Center, you can soon expect to see a large response of first responders.

Around noon on Thursday, Oct. 5, alert sirens and emergency vehicles are expected to be seen and heard around Wright Patterson Medical Center. Closures of roadways and travel delays could be initiated during the training exercise.

The hospital and pharmacies will close at noon for the training event. People will still be able to access the emergency room for necessary care.

Since it is a training exercise, you should not panic if you witness a large first responder response. You should not call 911 or any emergency phone number regarding the event.