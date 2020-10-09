Emergency responders to hold training exercise in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency personnel will hold a training exercise Friday that could look like the real thing.

The Kettering Health Network’s Surgical Emergency Response Team (SERT) will hold an exercise alongside the Sugarcreek Twp. Fire Department, Kettering Mobile Care and MedFlight Friday at Tom’s Mulch and Landscaping in Bellbrook. The exercise is scheduled to begin around 10:15 a.m.

Kettering Health said SERT, composed of a trauma surgeon, advanced practice provider, surgical technician and other hospital staff, provides advanced surgical care at the scene of an accident for a person who cannot be extricated and transported to a hospital for treatment in a reasonable amount of time. Situations include someone who is trapped and requires emergency amputation, blood loss from a trauma that cannot be controlled by conventional means at the scene or emergency administration of blood products.

The team is part of Kettering Medical Center’s Level II trauma center. SERT was established in 2016.