DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The application deadline is coming up for Montgomery County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.

According to Montgomery County communications, the Montgomery County Emergency Rental Assistance program will stop taking applications after March 31. All applications received through March 31 will continue to be processed, however.

To be eligible for the program, one or more individuals in the household must meet the following requirements:

Have qualified for unemployment benefits or attest by that they have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic

Be at risk of becoming homeless (pasat due rent, eviction notice or unsafe or unhealthy living conditions)

have a household income below 50 percent of area median income ($37,850 for a household of four)

“This relief program has helped many families in Montgomery County deal with financial stress from the pandemic,” said Tawana Jones, Manager of Community Development for Montgomery County. “Thank you to our partners who have worked so hard to process these applications and make sure families received the funding needed to remain in their homes.”

If eligible, households can receive up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent costs. The funding cannot cover any months in which assistance was received through other programs.

To apply, call United Way’s HelpLink at (937) 225-3000.