Emergency physician says people should consider health, pre-existing conditions before shoveling snow

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The white, powdery snow from this week’s storm may look like a pretty winter wonderland, but one Miami Valley doctor said you should be very careful when trying to remove it, so things don’t turn ugly.

Emergency physician with Premier Health, Brandon Amburgey, said for starters, snowflakes may look like fairy dust, but once it accumulates, it’s not so light.

“One of the most common things we see with shoveling snow, especially when you start getting deeper, is the sheer weight of the snow,” he said.

As a result of all the heavy lifting, Amburgey said, “We see a lot of musculoskeletal problems, a lot of back pain, shoulder [and] arm injuries. And this can even span to something more serious such as chest pain [and] heart attacks if you’re exerting yourself when you shouldn’t be.”

To avoid these types of strains, he said the key is to work smarter, not harder.

“The biggest thing… is form when you’re shoveling snow,” said Amburgy. “You know, you always want to lift with your legs, not with your back. Have good form, use your arms, and you could even stretch if you want to loosen up before you do so.”

And while pre-existing conditions have been a hot topic around avoiding transmittable sicknesses, he said they also shouldn’t be overlooked when clearing your property of snow to prevent further health complications.

“If you have a heart history, if you have high blood pressure, cholesterol, if you’re diabetic, if you’re a smoker — all these things increase your risk of having heart disease. And especially if you’ve had heart attacks in the past, I would simply say you probably should not be overexerting yourself unless the cardiologist or your doctor has cleared you to do so.”



On top of the snow, frigid temperatures also come into play during the snow removal process. Amburgey said layering up with materials like wool and covering your extremities will help prevent frostbite and hypothermia. And if you find yourself sweating, he said that may be a good time to limit exposure and head back inside.

“If you’re feeling really cold, start feeling pain, then you feel numb, that’s a good indicator that you are probably experiencing frostbite and you should be inside.”

Ambugey said older adults should also be careful not to slip on snow and ice, which could result in a number of serious fractures or even head injuries. Most importantly, he said everyone should listen closely to their bodies and to go inside upon experiencing feelings of discomfort. If symptoms become unmanageable, he recommends going to the nearest emergency room.