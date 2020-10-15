Emergency meeting scheduled Thursday for Fairborn City Schools, bus drivers union

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A remote hearing and emergency meeting has been scheduled Thursday for Fairborn City Schools and the school’s bus drivers’ union.
The meeting was requested Tuesday by the Fairborn City School District Board of Education to determine if the bus drivers took part in an unauthorized strike.
It stems from an incident Monday, where 22 bus drivers called out sick, forcing the school to cancel in-person learning for the day.
Fairborn also had transportation issues Wednesday, but the school has said that was due to COVID-19. The school’s superintendent, Dr. Gene Lolli, told 2 NEWS Wednesday he doesn’t think Monday’s sick calls were an unauthorized strike, but the school is still investigating.
The bus driver’s union, AFSCME Ohio Council 8, also said there was no unauthorized strike or planned strike by union members.
This is a developing story. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.
