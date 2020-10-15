Emergency meeting scheduled Thursday for Fairborn City Schools, bus drivers union

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A remote hearing and emergency meeting has been scheduled Thursday for Fairborn City Schools and the school’s bus drivers’ union.

The meeting was requested Tuesday by the Fairborn City School District Board of Education to determine if the bus drivers took part in an unauthorized strike.

It stems from an incident Monday, where 22 bus drivers called out sick, forcing the school to cancel in-person learning for the day.

Fairborn also had transportation issues Wednesday, but the school has said that was due to COVID-19. The school’s superintendent, Dr. Gene Lolli, told 2 NEWS Wednesday he doesn’t think Monday’s sick calls were an unauthorized strike, but the school is still investigating.

The bus driver’s union, AFSCME Ohio Council 8, also said there was no unauthorized strike or planned strike by union members.

This is a developing story. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS