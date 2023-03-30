DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The owner of a historic Troy tavern has been ordered to stabilize the building after they began unauthorized demolition the day before.

Thursday afternoon, the Miami County Common Pleas Court held an emergency hearing following an injunction that halted the demolition of the historic building. Judge Stacy Wall presided over this hearing and issued her decision on the morning of Wednesday, March 30.

According to the City of Troy, Judge Wall said the building is not at imminent risk of collapse. She then ordered the owner to shore up the busted header and sagging bricks on the south wall of the building and to place the debris in trash containers on-site.

“We will be monitoring compliance with Judge Wall’s orders, which we believe are in the best interest of the community at this time. We will also be completing our own structural engineering analysis in anticipation of the Tuesday, April 4 court hearing on the City’s injunction against the property owner,” stated Troy Mayor Robin Oda.