Emergency crews responding to reported water rescue at Ludlow Falls

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Water rescue teams have been called to Ludlow Falls in Miami County for a reported water rescue.

Miami County Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the call came in around 2 pm in the area of 10 Greenville Avenue, near the Stillwater River.

We are told that two people may be involved.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

