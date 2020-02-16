Emergency crews warn of hotspots after knock down of large fire

SOUTH CHARLESTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency Crews battled an hours long fire at BDL Supply in Clark County Saturday night.

Clark County dispatch confirms the fire started at around 9 p.m. on Sprague Rd. in South Charleston.

According to a Facebook post by Madison Township Fire and EMS, the fire was deemed under control shortly after midnight.

However, the post says crews stayed on scene until 6:30 am extinguishing hotspots and trying to access the collapsed structure.

They warn that over the next couple days hotspots and flareups could occur in the areas that were unable to be extinguished.

Multiple agencies were on hand to help knock down the fire, including as far away as Darke County.

No cause for the fire has been given.