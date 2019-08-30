Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s deputy shoots, injures suspect

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot by a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy Friday afternoon.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck says that around 1:48, a detective observed a car driving dangerously in the area of Old Riverside Drive, traveling between 50 and 60 miles per hour through a neighborhood with the occupants hanging out of the car’s windows.

The detective followed the vehicle in order to investigate further and at one point, stopped and got out of the car.

Sheriff Streck says according to radio traffic, the suspects then tried to run the detective over with the car, which is believed to be stolen.

Shots were fired as this happened, and a low-speed pursuit ensued and a call for backup was issued.

The vehicle came to a stop up the road and the driver got out of the vehicle. That’s when responding officers saw that he had been struck by gunfire.

He was apprehended and is being treated for his injuries, which the Sheriff says are non-life threatening.

Another occupant in the car fled on foot when the car stopped, but has since been apprehended and taken into custody.

The deputy who fired the shots is on administrative leave pending further investigation.

