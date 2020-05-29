Emergency crews respond to explosion in Sidney

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have confirmed there has been an explosion in Sidney.

Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Oak Avenue around 10:30 am Friday. Sidney Police confirmed there was an explosion but have not released any further information.

A man who works in the area, Alex Baker, sent photos of the scene. Baker told 2 NEWS the scene is at Ross Aluminum.

(Photo: Alex Baker)

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will keep you updated when more information is available.