Emergency crews respond to commercial fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews responded to a commercial structure fire Tuesday.

Officials say an unattended wood-burning stove triggered the fire at West Side Auto in the 4100 block of Freudenberger Avenue.

No injuries have been reported, though fire officials say people were inside the building when the fire broke out.

Officials estimate the cost of damages to be around $5,000.

