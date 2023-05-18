DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appointed a University of Dayton graduate to the courts in Montgomery County.

Elizabeth Ellis will be taking office with the General Division of the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, June 20 as a judge. Ellis is taking over the position left by Judge Mary Kate Huffman, who was elected to the Second District Court of Appeals.

The appointed judge is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Previously, she worked as the civil division chief, chief Appellate Counsel and chief of the juvenile division for the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

In 1997, she graduated Denison University with a bachelor of arts degree. She then graduated University of Dayton’s School of Law in 2001 with a juris doctorate.

For Ellis to keep her seat, she is required to run for election in Nov. 2024. The expiration of the current term for her is July 1, 2027.