Elevated levels of PFAS discovered in Aullwood Audubon Farm public water system

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that the water serving the Aullwood Audubon Farm Discovery Center has tested positive for elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The EPA said they received a sample for the Center that identified two PFAS compounds, PFOA and PFOS, at combined levels of 96 parts per trillion (ppt). The Ohio EPA’s action level for PFAS is 70 ppt. Another compound was also detected, but tested below the action level.

Aullwood Audubon said they are providing bottled water to all members, visitors, staff and on-site preschool students. They’ve also posted signs at all sinks instructing users not to consume the water.

The Ohio EPA will continue to work with the Center to provide guidance and assistance regarding long-term options, which may include installing a treatment system or identifying an alternative source of drinking water.

The EPA has also completed testing of Englewood’s public water system, which is the closest water system in the area, and PFAS was not detected. They’re now working with the Ohio Department of Health and the Dayton Montgomery County Public Health Department to ensure private well-owners in the area have information on PFAS, as well as water testing and treatment options.

While there are no national drinking water standards for PFAS, or requirements for its testing, Governor Mike DeWine called for the development of a PFAS action plan in 2019 to identify the extent of PFAS chemicals in Ohio’s drinking water. So far the water testing, which began in Feb. 2020, has produced results for more than 1,000 public water systems. Of those, sample results from 973 facilities revealed no detection of PFAS chemicals. Seventy-four facilities with PFAS chemicals were detected, with the majority of these well below Ohio’s action levels. The Ohio EPA expects to complete sampling of Ohio’s 1,500 public water systems by the end of 2020.

Full testing results for public water systems can be found at pfas.ohio.gov.