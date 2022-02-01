TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Principal, Galen Gingerich, sat on the roof of Nevin Coppock Elementary School and read to kindergarten and 1st-grade students who met their goal for their Read-a-thon Fundraiser.

The students read more than 70,000 minutes and raised almost $30,000, according to Tipp City Schools.

The district said since they met their goal, Principal Gingerich sat on the roof of the school and read to students who gathered on the playground with their teachers.

According to Tipp City Schools, other schools in the district also participated in the Read-a-thon:

Broadway Elementary School 2nd and 3rd graders read for 107,000 minutes and raised almost $28,000.

LT Ball Intermediate 4th and 5th graders read for almost 75,000 minutes and raised more than $17,000.

The district said the principals of the schools will use some of the funds to purchase Smart Boards, make playground enhancements and provide student enrichment opportunities.