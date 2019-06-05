Electricians, fire officials urge safety as power is being restored

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The number of DP&L customers without power is now less than 600, but as power comes back on for everyone else, the Dayton Fire department has some recommendations.

Dayton Fire inspector Scott Jacobs said if your house received any damage or lost electricity, he encourages you to have your house inspected by an electrician.

Baron Bates of Bates Electric told 2 NEWS, even if your house sustained minimal damage, it could create major electrical issues, and urged residents to get an inspection from a licensed electrician.

“There can be high fault currents and wires can expand and contract a lot, you can create loose connections, burned up wires, and a lot of people don’t understand that,” said Bates. “When your power gets turned back on, you can have short circuits or the power not work in places.”

On top of that, Jacobs said many residents have been relying on generators and will continue to do so until full power has been restored.

He said fire crews have noticed too many times families put their generators or in a garage, and said the threat of carbon monoxide poisoning is real and can turn deadly very quickly.

“Outside of that, it’s important to make sure they’re installed properly,” said Jacobs. “You can’t just wire a generator into a box, because when power’s turned back on, it could cause a variety of issues that could cause fires.”

Finally, Jacobs said many power lines are still down, which people assume are dead, but he said they could become live again at any given moment.

“Give ten feet on those power lines and make sure if there’s debris under them, that you’re not touching that or trying to clear the debris out until DP&L or the power company can come and fix that,” said Jacobs.

