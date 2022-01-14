MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is now without a home after an electrical fire caused massive damage to their residence Thursday night.

According to Madison Township Firefighters on the scene, the blaze began around 10 pm after an electrical outlet caught fire while the family was out. When crews arrived at the London Road residence, the flames had spread to the back of the home and roof.

AES Ohio cut power to the home while crews began taking the fire out, the fire department said. While no one was inside the home at the time, firefighters did rescue a pet rabbit from the flames.

Crews estimated damages to be $60,000 to $80,000 to the structure itself, and $25,000 to the interior, leaving the home unlivable. Firefighters said the residents are now living with family.