SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire in the attic of a Sidney duplex forced two people from their home Friday.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 500 block of Addy Avenue just after 10 pm Friday.

In a release, Sidney Fire & Emergency Services said everyone made it out of the building safely and told arriving fire crews the fire was in the attic near the rear of the building. According to fire officials, the people in the home had tried to control the fire before calling 911.

The fire caused moderate damage to the building and was contained to the 518 Addy Ave. side of the duplex. No residents or fire personnel were injured during the event. Fire officials said the damage to the property, which is owned by Lakelife Properties LLC, is estimated at $30,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents. Both residents of the duplex (516 and 518 Addy Ave.) were displaced by the fire incident and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit has ruled the fire as accidental electrical in nature.