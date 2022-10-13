Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An electric vehicle charging station is now open in Washington Township, able to power two vehicles at one time.

The two ports are in the RecPlex east parking lot located at 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road.

“The charging station is an added convenience for patrons,” Mark Metzger, Recreation Director, said.

“It’s an important community service to provide a convenient and safe charging location as electric cars gain in popularity.”

Each port charges at a maximum rate of 25 RPH (miles of range per hour), and the cost is one dollar per hour to partially offset the operational cost, according to an Oct. 13 release.

Washington Township received a $15,000 grant from the Ohio EPA to install the charging station.

In March, AES Ohio has joined the National Electric Highway Coalition with the goal of deploying electric vehicle fast-charging infrastructure.

According to AES Ohio, creating more infrastructure for electric vehicles will ensure a seamless transition to electric vehicles for drivers. More infrastructure will also support the growing number of electric vehicles.

The Edison Electric Institute estimated that by 2030, more than 100,000 electric vehicle fast-charging ports will be needed to support the 22 million vehicles projected to be on US roads. EEI also said the main concern for electric vehicle drivers is the availability of charging ports for long road trips.

AES Ohio said it has $5.1 million available for electric vehicle charging rebates.