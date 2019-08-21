Electric scooters launch in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday, the City of Dayton welcomed more than 150 new electric scooters to the streets.

Riders will be able to use their phones to rent the scooters and can drop them off almost anywhere.

“This is a city that looks to the future and embraces it. This is the city that brought the world the airplane, the cash register, the sublime poetry of Paul Lawrence Dunbar and the funky music of the Ohio Players,” said Will Burns, the Director of East Coast Government Relations for Spin Scooters.

To ride, you’ll need the mobile app which tracks your location and shows the areas you can’t leave the scooter, like near the Great Miami River.

You’ll also take a picture to show where you leave the scooter.

It only costs a dollar to activate the ride and then 39 cents per minute once you start.

“I’ve ridden them once. Just last weekend in Indianapolis. So I sent my friends a text and said they are in Dayton now! I was very excited,” said Taylor Hudson, a Dayton resident.

Where there is fun, you can bet there are rules.

“They are great for transportation and they can be fun. But the most important thing that we want everyone to know is that when your riding a scooter, you must follow all the traffic laws,” said Commander Wendy Stiver of the Dayton Police Department.

No scooters will be allowed on the sidewalks and it’s highly recommended that you wear a helmet.

Unlike some cities, the scooters are endorsed by the city and RTA.

“I’m excited that RTA partnered with Spin because most horror stories I’ve heard about the scooters are companies that just drop them in the city and don’t have accountability,” said Alex Snead, a Dayton resident.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.