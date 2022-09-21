XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — There’s a new way to get around Xenia following the recent city approval of shared electric scooters.

According to our partners at the Xenia Gazette, electric scooters have arrived in the downtown area and are ready for use.

“Xenia’s historic downtown and bike trail system provide an excellent environment in which to operate these scooters,” said City Planner Brian Forschner.

The scooters are from Bird, a company that is currently active in more than 450 cities across the country including Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Springfield.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Xenia, no city funds were used as Bird is an independent company.

In order to use the scooters, riders must first download the Bird app. The app will show you the closest scooter to your location, allow you to unlock it with your phone and pay for the amount of time you would like to use it. Xenia Gazette said a scooter will cost $1 to unlock and then between $0.39 and $0.59 per minute of use.

When a scooter is in use, riders must follow all traffic and safety laws. Scooters will only be allowed on roads with speed limits of 45 mph and below, however, they are welcome in bike lanes.

Riders must be 18 years or older to ride and a helmet is encouraged.

When riders are finished, scooters must be parked in a designated parking area or on the sidewalk out of the way.

Xenia Gazette said that Bird has 24/7 support by phone at 1-866-205-2442. General questions can be emailed to hello@bird.co.