Electric scooter regulations a step closer to becoming law

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With state lawmakers a step closer to enacting new regulations for electric scooters, several people in Dayton say they’re hopeful they will help riders stay safe.

A bill recently passed in the Ohio House of Representatives with almost unanimous support would institute a speed limit, minimum age for riders and safety requirements at night, among other regulations.

Dayton rolled out its electric scooter program two months ago. In other cities, some people riding electric scooters have gotten into accidents.

Several people in Dayton told 2 NEWS Sunday that they’ve seen people using the new electric scooters appropriately. But others said they have seen some riders being less cautious.

“Tricks,” said Emma Speyer, a University of Dayton student. “Like people were trying to do one foot or something like that just a couple of times.”

Speyer said she supports additional regulations for electric scooters, including those listed in House Bill 295.

If the bill becomes law, the minimum age for all electric scooter riders would become 16.

It would also create a speed limit of 15 miles per hour and require headlights and rear reflectors on electric scooters running at night.

According to the RTA’s website, Dayton already has a speed limit of 14 miles per hour on electric scooters.

The city’s scooters, which come from the company Spin, are equipped with lights.

Sarah, a fourth grader, told 2 NEWS she has ridden the electric scooters with her dad’s supervision but still supports raising the minimum age to ride.

“I think it’s good because kids can get hurt if they don’t know how to use them,” Sarah said.

Others told 2 NEWS they don’t believe an age minimum is necessary.

“As long as you’re taught well and you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, I don’t think there should be an age limit, but I think it’s a good idea for liability issues,” said Michaelangelo Storniolo, who lives in Dayton.

But some argue the minimum age should be higher.

“You could cause a a collision, and then it’s all on your parents, so I think it should be 18 to be honest,” said Gabriel Jones, another Dayton resident.

The bill still needs to be passed by the Ohio Senate before it heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.

