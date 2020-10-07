Election officials warn of mistakes to avoid when completing absentee ballots

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – With a record number of absentee ballots requested this year, election officials are reminding voters to pay close attention to detail so their votes will be counted accurately.

2 NEWS reached out to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office to learn some of the common errors people make when casting their votes from home. They said voters should start by including the correct email address and phone number since this is the first time election boards will communicate with voters electronically in a general election to follow up on voting errors.

“Some of the most common errors we see are errors on that identification envelope,” said Director of the Miami County Board of Elections, Sarah Bruns. “The good news is that most errors that are made, we can have that ballot cured. So we will send you a letter if you made a mistake on that envelope and we will send that letter immediately when we receive your ballot so that you can correct that error and we can count your ballot.”

She added, using any utensils other than a black or blue pen to complete the form could also ruin the ballot. And simply not reading the instructions carefully, she said, can slow down the process as well.

“Keep in mind,” Bruns explained, “do not remove the stub that’s on the bottom of the ballot when you put your ballot inside the identification envelope.”

Additionally, voters should be prepared to provide an accurate form of identification by means of a state ID number, or by confirming the last four digits of their social security number. Sending back incorrect, or incomplete info will likely result in receiving further correspondence from your local board of elections and taking longer for your ballot to be counted correctly.

“If it’s a critical error that does not get fixed, we are not able to count that ballot. So pay attention to any mailing that you get from us. It will have instructions on what you need to do to correct your ballot,” said Bruns.

The Ohio Secretary of State is encouraging the following best practices to ensure voter ballots are counted quickly and accurately: