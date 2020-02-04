Election 2020: What to know ahead of the Ohio Primary Election

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Primary Election is Tuesday, March 17. Here’s what you need to know before heading to the ballot.
Registration
The last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Feb. 18. You can register online at the Ohio Secretary of State website.
Election Information
- Military, overseas and absentee voting information
- How to find your polling place
- Requirements to be eligible to vote
Election Coverage
For local, state and national election coverage; issue analysis and candidate profiles.
WDTN.com First-Time Voter Project
WDTN.com has assembled first-time voters from the area for a year-long project, following them through the election year as they discuss their issues and concerns during their first year as voters.
Primary Ballots By County
- Auglaize County Issues and Races
- Champaign County Issues and Races
- Clark County Issues and Races
- Darke County Issues and Races
- Greene County Issues and Races
- Logan County Issues and Races
- Mercer County Issues and Races
- Miami County Issues and Races
- Montgomery County Issues
- Montgomery County Races
- Preble County Issues and Races
- Shelby County Issues and Races
- Warren County Races
- Warren County Issues
