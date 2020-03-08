Elderly woman injured after being hit by car in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – An elderly woman was injured after being hit by a car in Franklin Saturday night.

According to a release from the Franklin Police Department, crews were called around 8 pm to the area of Deardoff Road, between 2nd Street and Virginia Avenue, on report of a person being hit by a vehicle.

An investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling south bound onDeardoff Rd struck the woman as she crossed the street in front of her house.

She was taken to Atrium Hospital and them flown to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 937-

746-2882 or call our 1TIP hotline at 937-743-1TIP (1847).