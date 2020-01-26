Elderly woman hit by car on Clarence Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 71-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing the street. It happened just before 5:15 p.m. in front of 1616 Clarence Street, according to regional dispatch.
Police could not confirm the extent of the woman’s injuries at this time.
Police say the whereabouts of the driver that hit the woman are unknown.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.