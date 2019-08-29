Elderly man reportedly pistol-whipped during armed robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An armed robbery in Dayton has left an elderly man injured, and three suspects remain on the run.

Police arrived at the Ohio Loan Co., Inc. Pawn Shop, located at 1171 W. Third St., just before 1 pm. A security system alerted Dayton Police about the robbery in progress, with only audio from the robbery to go off of.

The store is equipped with Sonitrol Security System, and a representative in Alabama listened in on the robbery after someone in the shop pressed the panic button.

“Sounds like he may be armed. He’s telling people to get on the ground,” the representative said in a 911 call.

The representative guided a local dispatcher to what they could hear happening in the store. Moments later, the suspects left in a four-door older gold vehicle.

An employee called 911 after it was all over, and said a 90-year-old man was pistol-whipped.

You can also hear him trying to calm a panicked woman.

Detectives surveyed the area for any evidence, but the suspects remain unaccounted for.

The store did close for the afternoon as detectives gathered evidence. The suspects were described as being in their 20s, wearing hoodies and bandanas.

We’ll keep you updated with any information released from police.

