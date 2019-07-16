Elderly man found by police in middle of street in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – An elderly man was found beaten and lying in the middle of Siebenthaler Ave. Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found by a deputy traveling along Siebenthaler at around 11:30 am Tuesday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirms that a woman was arrested at a nearby Kroger in connection with the incident, suspected to have beaten and robbed the man.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate because of the extent of the man’s injuries.

No information has been released concerning what led up to the incident or the identification of those involved.

