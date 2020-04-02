El Meson to temporarily close its doors

1  of  2
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Days after a family-owned restaurant in West Carrollton changed its service model to online-only with curbside pickup the owners of El Meson announced it will temporarily shut down.

The announcement was posted on the restaurant’s website.

During this time we have made the hard choice that we need to temporarily shutdown. 

We’ll be assessing the situation week by week to best know when would be right to reopen.

In this downtime, watch for online videos teaching our friends, family, and customers how to make your favorite El Meson favorites.

If able, we would love your support of our business through gift card sales.

With love and care, – The El Meson Family.

El Meson

Since the changes began, some customers bought gift cards in large amounts and started tipping more than $100.

