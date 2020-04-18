El Meson to soon reopen for curbside service

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – El Meson in West Carrollton will soon reopen for curbside carryout service – and yes, margaritas will be available.

The restaurant announced on Friday they plan to reopen on April 30, and say they will offer margaritas and other cocktails once they reopen.

El Meson offered carryout for a few weeks after Governor DeWine’s order to close restaurant dining rooms, but made the decision to close temporarily in early April.