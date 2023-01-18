DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — El Meson is celebrating 45 years of serving the Dayton community with monthly menus featuring foods from around the globe.

They plan to offer unique food and drink events that honor their past and future with opportunities to give back through delicious meals for the whole year.

“In 1976 our mother and father bought The Pizza Queen in West Carrollton to serve the community through food and hospitality,” Bill Castro, co-owner of El Meson, said.

“45 years and three generations later we’re fortunate enough to continue that mission and their legacy at El Meson. It’s only been possible through all of the support the community has shown us over the decades.”

To mark this milestone, El Meson will be celebrating with monthly cultural menus, signature events, and more all year long, starting with January’s “Inspired by Colombia” menu.

(Photos courtesy of El Meson)









“We’re so excited to feature cuisines and dining experiences from all around the world but we had to start our 45th year where our family started, in Colombia,” Castro said.

“Working for NCR, our father had the opportunity to experience world cuisine from an early age. That tradition has carried on within our family and our restaurant. We couldn’t be more honored to celebrate 45 years by celebrating all of the cultures that have inspired us.”

El Meson has been family owned for its entire 45 years with the third generation of Castro training to take the helm.

Those interested in El Meson’s 45th anniversary and their January “Inspired by Colombia” menu can find the full menu and make reservations here.