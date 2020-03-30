El Mason thanks customers for support and patience through social distancing changes

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – For family-owned restaurant El Meson in West Carrollton, keeping a positive outlook is important to surviving the shutdown as a small business.

“When it gets tough we have to be able to come together and join and respect because that’s the only way that this virus is going to be able to be curtailed,” said Bill Castro, general manager of El Meson.

El Meson has changed its service model to online-only, curbside pickup in the last week to avoid further spreading the virus through credit cards or physical money.

Castro says patience is needed from customers as they look to adapt to the changing guidelines.

“I think that patience is a virtue that we as Americans have very little of, but I think we’re growing. So if there’s a wonderful silver lining it’s the essence of being able to do things that will contribute back to us as our peace, our health. And that’s the most important right now,” said Castro. “We thank our customers for their generosity their support but so much more than anything their patience.”

Since the shut- down began, some customers bougt gift cards in large amounts and started tipping more than $100. All of these gestures keep El Meson open and employees paid as managers wait for federal funds to help small businesses.

“Taking life and celebrating life with food and friends and maybe a cocktail is still a part of how we should be known in today’s dilemmas,” encouraged Castro.

El Meson is now open for business between Thursday and Saturday from 4 to 8 pm. All orders must be made online.