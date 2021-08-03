Eight people involved in Bellefontaine crash; multiple injuries reported

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a single-vehicle crash with multiple injuries near Bellefontaine on Tuesday night.

The crash was on northbound U.S. Route 68 and eight people were in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office confirmed that multiple people were injured and that extraction was necessary.

The number of people injured and the severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

2 NEWS is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

