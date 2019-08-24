Eight injured in Miami Co. crash

A driver and seven passengers were taken to the hospital after an early morning crash in Spring Creek Twp. on Saturday.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a driver from Grand Rapids, Michigan was driving south on Interstate-75 around 4:45 a.m. near mile marker 84. Officials say he drove off the side of a road and through the right-of-way fence.

The driver was in a 2019 Dodge Caravan and hit a tree before continuing across an access road belonging to the Piqua Country Club. He also hit several more trees and a guardrail.

OSP says the driver and seven passengers were all transported by EMS to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.