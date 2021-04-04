Egg-cellent weather this Easter Sunday

Happy Easter! It’s an egg-cellent day for egg hunts and outdoor Easter activities and meals. Plenty of sunshine today with high pressure in control. We will be even warmer today as highs reach to around 70 across the Miami Valley.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 71

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 46

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Beautiful. High 73

Slight chance of a spotty shower on Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly north. Best chances of rain for the entire Miami Valley is on Thursday. Highs for most of the week ahead are expected to be in the low 70s.

