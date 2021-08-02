‘Effective immediately’: University of Dayton updates masking policy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The University of Dayton has updated its masking policy after a sudden rise in cases of COVID-19 throughout the state.

Starting August 2, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear facial coverings while in shared indoor spaces on campus. The university has also provided the following update:

Face coverings are required in academic, classroom, studio, lab and related spaces, and all dining facilities when not actively eating or drinking

You do not need a face covering if you are alone in a non-shared workspace, such as a private office or cubicle with sides extending above your head on at least three sides

The university strongly encourage everyone, whether vaccinated or not, to wear a face covering in shared residential areas on campus such as common areas, lobbies, etc.

The Ohio State University also updated its masking policy Monday, requiring everyone on campus to wear masks indoors effective immediately.

This comes as the Ohio Department of Health is tracking a steady increase in cases across the state. Montgomery County has now shifted from having a “substantial” level of community transmission to “high,” which is the highest designation given by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This rise in cases has largely been attributed to the Delta variant, which has been compared to chickenpox. This variant of the virus has been observed infecting people vaccinated against COVID-19, something doctors are calling a “breakthrough” case.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it if new information is available.