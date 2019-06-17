EF-0 tornado confirmed in Preble County

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service confirmed Monday an EF-0 tornado struck in western Preble County Saturday night.

No one was hurt in the touchdown, according to the NWS.

The tornado touched down about eight miles west of Eaton. The damage path is 1.7 miles long according to the NWS.

The most significant damage, the NWS said, was a large tree limb that was blown down an punctured the rood of a house.

Two large barn doors were blown off as well.

The tornado appeared to have moved northeast across a field, then produced additional damage to trees at a home on Wolverton Road just south of Paddock Road.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-0 tornado struck the Richmond Mall in Richmond, Indiana Saturday night.

