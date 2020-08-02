Educator says community, support, and schedules important for successful virtual learning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kimberly Kennerson, the founder and director of Notably Gifted Arts Academy, says she noticed many parents in her area and online were struggling with the idea of several more weeks of homeschooling their children. She decided to put together a round table discussion of educators and homeschooling parents to connect those looking for help with resources and offer a sense of community.

“Build a community, find people that can rally around you so that you can talk to [them] and have the support that you need for yourself and your kids. Take it one day at a time. Remember that nothing is perfect. I think that together we can get through this,” shared Kennerson.

The event is set for August 14 on Facebook Live.

“[I saw] a lot of parents worried about how they are going to home-school their kids and how they struggled last year and i just felt like it was time for somebody to come together,” she explained.

Ahead of the discussion, she’s sharing some of her biggest challenges and tips for parents so that they know they’re not experiencing these things alone.

“Some of the biggest challenges I faced [included] creating schedule. It was hard to try to get into a routine or flow,” she said. “[Now] I make sure that my schedule is realistic I [make] sure that the schedule has breaks in there [so] that I’m giving [my kids] an opportunity to talk to their friends.”

Kennerson says its important to set students up for learning in a place that is not their bed or bedroom to help with focus.

She also encourages taking phones and tablets away from kids except on breaks.

Finally, she recommends finding outside activities for kids to channel their energy.

The Notably Gifted Arts Academy offers tutoring, dance classes, music lessons and more to offer students socialization and extra-curricular opportunities

“I would also supplement what we were doing in class with extra curriculars so even though it was something online, it was something where they could connect with their peers,” she said.

For more information, click here.