Edison State to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in August

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Edison State Community College class of 2021 will be celebrating their graduation in person.

Two ceremonies will be held on August 13, 2021. The ceremonies will honor all May, June, and December graduates who have earned a short-term technical certificate, certificate, or associate degree from Edison State.

The college said 2020 Edison State graduates are also invited to participate. The number of guests attending with graduates is yet to be determined, but seating will be limited.

For more information, call (937) 778-8600.