Edison State suspends indoor sports for 2020-21 season

Edison State Community College

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — Edison State Community College is suspending its participation in NJCASA-sanctioned indoor sports for the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Intercollegiate competition for women’s and men’s basketball and women’s volleyball will be deferred to next year.

Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson said that the college has successfully provided a safe practice environment for our indoor athletes and they’re confident they can provide a safe space for the spring 2021 season.

“Scholarship commitments to new or returning indoor sport student-athletes will be honored in 2020-21, and no student-athlete will be charged a season on eligibility. We will also continue to recruit new student-athletes for the 2021-22 seasons,” said Nate Cole, Edison State Athletics Director.

