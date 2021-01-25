Edison State students now have access to funds to help with emergency needs

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Edison Foundation has joined together with Edison State Community College to provide funding for student emergency needs.

The college said the Student Emergency Assistance Fund is available to enrolled students with emergency needs beyond academics that would significantly compromise their ability to finish the semester.

Students may request expenses of up to $500 to be covered once per academic year for the following eligible costs: childcare, food, gas, housing, medical/dental expenses, car expenses, public transportation expenses or utilities.

“Many of our students are juggling multiple responsibilities and are just one financial emergency away from having to make the difficult decision to leave school,” said Jessica Chambers, Dean of Student Affairs at Edison State. “If we can help cover the cost of that emergency, that student can stay in school and continue working toward creating a better life for themselves and their family.”

Students can find out if they qualify for funding by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/sea.

If you would like to donate to support the Student Emergency Assistance Fund, visit www.edisonohio.edu/Foundation.