TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Edison State Community College launched a new tuition waiver program.

The program is to help people who have not completed college to go back to school at an affordable cost, according to a release. Congressman Warren Davidson stopped at the college’s Troy campus Tuesday to discuss the new initiative. He said the program gives people an opportunity to explore career options.

“I think the biggest thing is to decide what is it that you want to do,” said Davidson. “Our state motto says ‘with God all things are possible’ but here it’s especially true. And this is one of the many ways people can try to find a way to accomplish what they want.”

A roundtable discussion was also held at the event Tuesday. For more information on the program, visit www.edisonohio.edu/waiver.