PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Edison State Community College honored 25 recent nursing graduates in December.

On Dec. 9, 2021, 25 nursing graduates were pinned in a gymnasium full of family and friends. This class faced unique challenges as they were the first class to finish all four semesters of the nursing program during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Edison.

The pinning ceremony is a tradition in which graduate nurses are presented to family and friends as professionals who are about to practice nursing. According to Edison, graduates are usually pinned by faculty members who worked with them throughout their studies. Each school has a unique pin that symbolizes the successful completion of the nursing program.

“As Dr. Larson and I are out in the community, it is without fail that we hear amazing things about our nursing program graduates,” said Chris Spradlin, Edison State Provost. “The health care organizations in our region love our students. They often tell us they are among the best employees they have.”

Class representatives Rana Brownlee and Dane Rice also gave remarks at the ceremony.

“Being a nurse isn’t about the grades. It’s about being who we are,” said Brownlee. “No book can teach you how to cry with your patient; no class can teach you how to tell a family that their parents have died or are dying; no professor can teach you how to find dignity in giving someone a bed bath. A nurse is not about the pills, the charting—it’s about being able to help people when they’re at their weakest moments.”

Rice added, “Remember what nursing is. It’s patient care. We’re here to treat the patient. To give a soft touch, the right words, a kind gesture. Remember, one day, you might be in their place. Treat them the way you would like to be treated.”

Edison State is currently accepting applications for the fall 2022 semester. For more information, visit edisonohio.edu/programs.