Edison State establishes new police department

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Edison State Community College has established a new police department.

The college said after it determined the need for an armed presence on campus, Bruce Jamison, retired Chief of Police from the City of Piqua Police Department, was hired in 2019 as Director of Campus Safety and Security.

Two officers, Adam DeBrosse and Ragan Williams, were later sworn in by Jamison in early 2020. Both were students at the college and have served as security officers.

“We continued to work to establish the most professional police department possible when it hit-the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jamison. “Campus Safety and Security staff were in the building as we worked on emergency plans with every part of the college to find ways for our students to complete their educational goals in the midst of a global crisis.”

The college said they have hired five part-time security officers in recent months and one more full-time officer.