Edison State accepting applications for Ohio peace officer training program

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – Edison State Community College is now accepting applications for the 23-week program that will prepare students for a career in law enforcement.

The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy’s program covers all aspects of law enforcement training including administration, firearms, subject control and investigation.

Completed applications must be received by June 1, 2021. Physical assessment testing may be completed on either Wednesday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or Friday, June 4 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The academy will run from July 6, 2021 to December 18, 2021.

For more information or to apply, contact Veronica French at vfrench@edisonohio.edu or call (937) 778-7865.