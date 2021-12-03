DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New data released Friday shows U.S. employers added just 210,000 jobs in November, the weakest monthly gain in nearly a year and less than half of October’s gain of 546,000.

“The business survey said job growth disappointed. It said the economy only added 210,000 jobs in the month, but the survey of households was very different. It showed 1.1 million jobs added from October,” said Bill Adams, a PNC senior economist.

The jobs report shows November brought on less than half of October’s gain of 546,000

jobs. Employers specifically in the hospitality industry stumbled. Businesses like restaurants and bars slowed their hiring last month, but job growth remained solid in areas like transportation and warehousing.

“That might be a sign that the winter wave of the pandemic is weighing on hiring and weighing on job seeking for industries where workers have to be face-to-face or in contact with lots of people,” Adams said.

Ohio’s jobs report for November hasn’t been released, however, Adams said the state is showing a much slower employment recovery than the national economy.

“It fits with Ohio’s pattern of recent recessions, where with our older labor force when a recession would hit people who lost their jobs might have decided it’s time to retire or move somewhere to retire,” said Adams.

Overall, he said consumers are seeing the strongest market for job seekers in decades.